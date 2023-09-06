PM Modi interview to Moneycontrol highlights the climate challenges before G20 nations

PM Modi’s call for a shift in strategy, away from criticism and blame, towards positive actions like energy transition and sustainable agriculture is reasonable.

India has piloted an ambitious agenda under its G20 presidency to address pressing climate change issues and promote sustainable development. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s responses in his interview to Moneycontrol on climate change and clean energy deployment warrant closer examination.

Dissecting PM Modi’s Remarks

Modi correctly emphasises that climate change is a shared reality that affects the entire world, transcending regional boundaries. The need for global cooperation on climate issues has long been acknowledged, and the crux lies in concrete actions and commitments. So India must use its influence to get cooperation from G20 countries on climate action.

PM Modi’s call for a shift in strategy, away from criticism and blame, towards positive actions like energy transition and sustainable agriculture is reasonable. However, we need to keep holding developed nations accountable for their historical and ongoing contributions to the climate crisis. While constructive actions are essential, accountability and rectification are equally crucial to addressing climate change.

The emphasis on sensitivity and empathy towards the Global South is commendable, acknowledging that these nations bear a disproportionate burden of climate impacts. Options like advocating for reparative measures or compelling developed countries to meet their financial commitments, such as the unfulfilled promise of $100 billion in climate finance, should be on the table before PM Modi.

India’s G20 Strategy

The revolutionary Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) concept, which reflects a paradigm shift toward responsible living and balances human well-being with the health of our planet, is at the heart of this strategy.

The Sherpa Track gathered 13 working groups and two initiatives under India's direction to discuss goals and provide suggestions. The fulcrum of this framework is the Environment, Climate & Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), which has set three important goals:

* Stop land degradation,

* Advance a robust blue economy, and

* Increase resource efficiency using circular economy concepts.

India's ambitious plan to reduce degraded land by 50 percent before 2040 is essential, given that resource extraction and waste have rendered about 25 percent of the world's land area useless. Cutting-edge technologies like Payment for Ecosystem Services will help us get there.

India’s long coastline, which makes it our responsibility to maintain a healthy ocean, underscores the blue economy focus. Programmes like the Deep Ocean Mission can help India build a $100 billion blue economy that balances environmental protection with economic growth.

India's G20 presidency emphasising resource efficiency and circular economy principles are driving worldwide efforts to address waste and pollution by promoting the circular economy's concepts of reducing, reusing, and recycling.

The launch of the LiFE idea, coordinated beach cleaning campaigns, and the proposed "Oceans 20 Dialogue" during India’s presidency has foregrounded a sustainable future as one of G20’s focus areas.

Five Ways G20 Can Lead Climate Fight

G20 has enormous potential to drive significant climate action, innovation, and wealth on a global scale. Here are five crucial acts that the G20 may do to advance the fight against climate change significantly.

G20 must first combine the power of some of the world's biggest economies and significant carbon polluters. It can show that it is committed to setting challenging climate targets. By demonstrating unwavering international leadership in addressing climate change, these countries may serve as an example to others and pave the path for a more sustainable future.

Second, working together, the G20 can create thorough plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions. This entails establishing specific goals for reducing emissions, promoting renewable energy sources, supporting energy-saving techniques, and easing the transition to economies with lower carbon footprints.

Third, there is a pressing need for technical and knowledge exchange to tackle climate change. By leveraging its influence, G20 can encourage the exchange of cutting-edge technology and industry best practices in fields including renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and carbon capture and storage.

Fourth, G20 can mobilise sizable financial resources to support efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, especially in developing countries. It can assist in filling crucial financial gaps and ensuring the equitable flow of climate finance by promoting investments in resilient infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy projects.

Fifth, there is an urgent need for collaborative research and technical innovation. Collaboration among G20 members can spark groundbreaking research projects and technological advancements. Battery technologies, climate modelling, carbon capture and storage could do with this collaborative mentality for producing game-changing innovations.

G20 has a crucial role in driving climate action, encouraging innovation, and promoting sustainable prosperity. By adopting these five crucial initiatives, G20 can become a force for good, paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for all.

Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business. He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.