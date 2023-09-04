India’s Mission LiFE should find mention in G20 Delhi Leaders’ Declaration

Seen from another perspective, Mission LiFE finding its way into the G20 Delhi Leaders’ Declaration would be a huge feather in the cap for India.

The G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi being held under India’s Presidency on September 9-10 affords an excellent opportunity for the world’s top leaders to come up with more ambitious proclamations on the issues of global climate action and transition to clean energy sources. The leaders of the most important economies worldwide signalling their intent through the Delhi Declaration, at the conclusion of the summit, to go beyond what was stated at the 2022 G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration on the topics of climate action and greater use of clean energy could pave the way for more concrete measures being worked out on these critical subjects at the COP28 in Dubai, scheduled for November 30-December 12, 2023.

G20 leaders going into the Delhi summit with the urge to further improve on what was stated at Bali would also be a great message to send out worldwide on how the most influential countries, if they wish to, can move past their mutual differences to step up collaborations with each other for addressing issues of vital importance to humanity, that climate change and clean energy transition are. Moreover, such an approach being adopted would be in keeping with the “One Earth. One Family. One Future” theme chosen for the Delhi summit.

The high incidence of extreme weather events across the world attributable to climate change has shown that status quo is not an option and the time to act is now. Each moment of delay in implementing already agreed on measures related to climate finance, making climate technologies accessible to developing countries, and the loss and damage fund only heightens the challenge faced in combating climate change.

Addressing Climate Change

It would be ideal if Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) that India has been advocating since the launch of the initiative in October 2022 as part of a whole-of-society approach to address climate change, and is also highlighted in the theme chosen for this year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit, figures in the G20 Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Mission LiFE — with its seven themes of Save Energy, Save Water, Say No to Single Use Plastic, Adopt Sustainable Food Systems, Reduce Waste, Adopt Healthy Lifestyles, and Reduce E-waste — finding a mention in the G20 Delhi Leaders’ Declaration would be a fantastic way to underline the strong commitment of G20 member states to involve their citizens to also play their part in fighting climate change.

A lifestyle change among citizens of G20 member states could make a big difference when it comes to addressing climate change given that the combined population of G20 member states accounts for close to 60 percent of the total global population. G20 member states have about 84 percent of the world’s electricity demand between them and thus any consequent efforts made to conserve energy can also help control the rise in the world’s temperature.

At the launch of Mission LiFE, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, while complimenting India’s proactiveness in pursuing “environmentally sound policies”, had also expressed the hope about such initiatives spreading worldwide. Seen from another perspective, Mission LiFE finding its way into the G20 Delhi Leaders’ Declaration would be a huge feather in the cap for India. It would further cement India’s status as a prime force in driving discussions on the climate issue to ensure that the decisions taken therein work to the benefit of all nations and do not act as a hindrance in the pathway of progress of developing countries, including small island developing states.

As one of the fastest-growing large economies currently, India now has a stronger voice than ever before on how the world should move on issues that concern the future of mankind. It would be in the fitness of things if the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi sees India at its assertive best, with the country making a strong case for the inclusion of Mission LiFE in the G20 Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Sumali Moitra is a current affairs commentator. Twitter: @sumalimoitra. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.