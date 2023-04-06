Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is MPC’s rate pause decision pragmatic or confusing?

Dear Reader,

Well, this was a decision that could have gone either way. So, it was only mildly surprising that the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India chose to pause instead of hiking rates by another 25 basis points.

At the same time, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was at pains to emphasise that the fight against inflation is not over yet. Core inflation is still high and no one is under any illusion that inflation will fall soon. In that context, you could call the MPC’s decision pragmatic. Some would perhaps term it confusing.

Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol