English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Marketing Musings: Maggi’s time-tested lessons

    Firing up the imagination of consumers is the best insurance for any brand 

    Sandip Ghose
    April 06, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST
    Marketing Musings: Maggi’s time-tested lessons

    Nestle’s true competitive strength came from the penetration of its distribution network

    Highlights The success of Maggi was founded primarily on identifying an existing consumer need rather than inventing one as Kellogg’s tried to do Nestle combined knowledge of the category with a deep understanding of the consumer psyche Maggi took a long time to break even, but the company did not falter Nestle’s true competitive strength came from the penetration of its distribution network The innovation continued in product usage as well  Maggi  – the 2-minute noodle, which was launched as a convenient snack for kids,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market reaction to MPC moves temporary

      Apr 5, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic inflation upsets RBI’s projection, no supercycle in oil markets expe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers