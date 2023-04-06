What I learnt from three banking crises

Such contagion had erupted before in finance; think of the crowd panic in the streets of London during the South Sea Bubble of 1720

A few weeks ago, I went to dinner in Manhattan with friends who work in finance on America’s East and West coasts. Nothing odd about that, you might think. But this gathering was memorable: over wine, my companions traded tales about the tactics they and their colleagues had used the previous day to yank deposits from troubled banks such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and First Republic. Some had done this on their laptops or smartphones, sitting in taxis and...