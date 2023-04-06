English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Out-of-syllabus pause gives RBI time to fret and freedom to markets

    On the whole, the RBI’s decision of keeping policy rate unchanged and accompanying hawkish statement seem to be the best course of action for now. But will it have the desired effect on inflation is a critical question.

    Aparna Iyer
    April 06, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
    Out-of-syllabus pause gives RBI time to fret and freedom to markets

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    Highlights The RBI’s monetary policy committee vote unanimously for keeping repo rate unchanged Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated that the pause is temporary and markets must not expect the same outcome again RBI believes that deceleration in inflation would be gradual and protracted Markets are interpreting the pause as a longer term one instead of taking Das’s repeated warnings of otherwise. It remains to be seen whether RBI’s decision to pause with a hawkish accompanying statement would have the desired effect on inflation Out-of-syllabus pause gives...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is MPC’s rate pause decision pragmatic or confusing?

      Apr 6, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: FMCG earnings healthy but sales growth stutters, markets remain slightly pessim...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers