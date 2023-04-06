Out-of-syllabus pause gives RBI time to fret and freedom to markets

Highlights The RBI’s monetary policy committee vote unanimously for keeping repo rate unchanged Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated that the pause is temporary and markets must not expect the same outcome again RBI believes that deceleration in inflation would be gradual and protracted Markets are interpreting the pause as a longer term one instead of taking Das’s repeated warnings of otherwise. It remains to be seen whether RBI’s decision to pause with a hawkish accompanying statement would have the desired effect on inflation Out-of-syllabus pause gives...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is MPC’s rate pause decision pragmatic or confusing?
Apr 6, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: FMCG earnings healthy but sales growth stutters, markets remain slightly pessim...
