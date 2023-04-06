English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Star Health or ICICI Lombard: Which insurer’s stock offers better risk-reward?

    With the healthcare business on an upswing, Star Health, being a pure-play health insurer, looks to be a good bet

    Neha Dave
    April 06, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
    Star Health or ICICI Lombard: Which insurer’s stock offers better risk-reward?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Growth of general insurers is driven by health insurance segment Retail health segment has lower claim/loss ratio and better renewal rates Star Health is market leader in retail health insurance segment Agency led distribution network Improving profitability despite high operating expenses Star Health trades at premium valuation to ICICI Lombard The secondary market performance of Star Health and Allied Insurance (CMP: 553, Mcap: Rs 32,158 crore) has been uninspiring despite being backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The stock has slipped around 39 percent from...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is MPC’s rate pause decision pragmatic or confusing?

      Apr 6, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: FMCG earnings healthy but sales growth stutters, markets remain slightly pessim...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers