SAT's decision on Arshad Warsi case shines spotlight on SEBI's cavalier attitude on restraint orders

The SAT has given some important broad guidelines on how such orders having far reaching implications should be made

Highlights SAT finds no evidence of wrongdoing against Arshad Warsi, family, associate Calls the order as ‘passed in haste’, ‘without considering the essential facts’ and even an ‘act malice’ Reverses SEBI order substantially, asks Arshad to deposit 50% in escrow and give undertaking for balance SAT lays down elaborate guidelines for passing such restraint orders On 6th March 2023, SEBI had passed orders against (amongst several others) Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his family (AWF). The allegation was that they all (including Warsi’s talent...