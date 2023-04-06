English
    SAT's decision on Arshad Warsi case shines spotlight on SEBI's cavalier attitude on restraint orders

    Freezing of bank accounts and assets and debarment of persons from securities markets is such a serious restraint on freedom and yet almost routinely done and that too en masse against a group of people without any discrimination or differentiation

    Jayant Thakur
    April 06, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST
    The SAT has given some important broad guidelines on how such orders having far reaching implications should be made

    Highlights SAT finds no evidence of wrongdoing against Arshad Warsi, family, associate Calls the order as ‘passed in haste’, ‘without considering the essential facts’ and even an ‘act malice’  Reverses SEBI order substantially, asks Arshad to deposit 50% in escrow and give undertaking for balance SAT lays down elaborate guidelines for passing such restraint orders  On 6th March 2023, SEBI had passed orders against (amongst several others) Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his family (AWF). The allegation was that they all (including Warsi’s talent...

