English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Start-up Street: Will ‘down rounds’ be the next phase in Indian start-ups?

    The end of a frothy cycle has meant a return to rationality. High flying global start-ups have seen valuations pulled down for subsequent funding rounds

    Chandu Nair
    April 06, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    Start-up Street: Will ‘down rounds’ be the next phase in Indian start-ups?

    There is increasing concern over the business models of such companies, from unit economics to customer acquisition costs to sustainable and profitable scalability, and an ability to generate operational cash flows.

    A few days ago, BlackRock cut the valuation of Byju’s ($22 billion) by nearly half to $11.5 billion. In November 2022, Prosus valued its 9.76 per cent Byju’s stake at $578 million, which further lowered the valuation of India’s most valuable start-up at a much lower $6 billion. On All Fools Day, April 1, it was reported that US-based Invesco pruned 25 per cent from the valuation of Swiggy which valued the food tech major at $8 billion from...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market reaction to MPC moves temporary

      Apr 5, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic inflation upsets RBI’s projection, no supercycle in oil markets expe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers