Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Budget 2023: Bonds jump in joy, stocks sulk

The budget math seems to have pleased the bond market. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ticked all the right boxes by focusing on growth and at the same time not letting her eyes off the fiscal deficit. The upshot: the numbers have improved sentiment in the bond market, which has rallied since the budget. With the borrowing programme being in line with the Street estimate, bond yields have fallen.

After the budget, the spotlight will now be on the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting next week. The meeting comes at an interesting time as most central banks are now rapidly becoming dovish.

Shishir Asthana