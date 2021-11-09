MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

India is well-placed in the unicorn race

Already home to the third-largest number of startups valued at $1 billion or more, India is poised to capitalise on a host of global and domestic factors that could create many more such companies 

Dhanendra Kumar & Paku Khan
November 09, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST

India seems to be the new global hotspot for corporate unicorns. The country is home to the third-largest number of such privately-held companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more, behind the United States and China. Besides India’s entrepreneurial spirit, credit needs to be given to the government for streamlining the regulatory environment to facilitate this.

Since January, India has produced at least 30 unicorns, racing ahead of China with its 19 unicorns during the same period. Notably, this happened even as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.

These companies operate across a wide spectrum of businesses, from ed-tech to used cars to mobile payment platforms. Investors in these companies include big names such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, run by Meta/Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank, Tiger Global Management, Steadview Capital, and Toyota, to name a few, indicating the lure of Indian startups.

Cashing in on this via an initial public offering (IPO) can be lucrative. For example, Zomato and Nykaa had successful new share sales, with Paytm, Swiggy and nearly 20 others to soon follow.

A key factor to this success is the tightening of regulations on China’s tech sector, and the increasingly rocky relationship between the US and China, which is helping channel global capital flows, including from Silicon Valley investors, to Indian entities.

Close

Related stories

Apart from the Indian entrepreneurial spirit and easing of regulatory norms, what’s attracting attention is that India has a young population with a median age of 28.4 years with a highly-educated subset, lending itself to a can-do spirit. Also helping is a potential aspirational consumer base of 1.35 billion people.

The changes the Union/State governments have undertaken to make it easier to do business have played a critical too. The ease of doing business (EODB) has been a focus area of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, and it is clearly working. In the World Bank’s EODB ranking of 190 countries, measuring how easy it is to start a business, enforcing contracts, cross-border trade, employing workers, etc., India jumped from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2020.

The government has moved on other fronts as well, including the scrapping of the controversial 2012 retrospective ‘Vodafone’ tax. Another is the tax relief package for a beleaguered telecom sector. Several other initiatives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme have attracted a flurry of new investments. On top of this is the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country, having crossed the 1 billion-jab mark and boosting global confidence in India.

In a sign of ‘competitive federalism’, many States are also radically transforming their corporate ecosystems for EODB, offering incentives, reforming infrastructure, etc. As a result, the International Monetary Fund and other agencies forecast India’s gross domestic growth next year to be the fastest globally among major economies. As a result, Indian stock markets are reaching dizzying heights, with unicorn and IPO valuations soaring.

Is India perfect when it comes to doing business? Well, it’s a work in progress, and there are many more reforms in the pipeline. But the ship is clearly sailing in the right direction. The stampede of new Indian unicorns is just beginning.

Dhanendra Kumar is the first chairperson of the Competition Commission of India, and a former executive director to the World Bank. Paku Khan is executive director of Khaitan & Co’s US Desk, and its competition/antitrust team.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.
Dhanendra Kumar is the first chairperson of the Competition Commission of India, and a former executive director to the World Bank.
Paku Khan is executive director of Khaitan & Co’s US Desk, and its competition/antitrust team.
Tags: #India unicorns #initial public offering (IPO) #opinion #Unicorns
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.