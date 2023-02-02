English
    Budget 2023: Higher capex, lower taxes; positive for equity markets 

    The budget speech focused on key announcements for hard-working middle-class income-earners, women, and the youth. Overall, it was a good budget

    Motilal Oswal
    February 02, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
    The budget's emphasis on capital expenditure will have a multiplier effect on the economy.

    Union Budget 2023 is the Narendra Modi government’s first budget of Amrit Kaal. In the last nine years, India's economy has grown to become the world’s fifth largest from the 10th.

    This budget's emphasis on capital expenditure will have a multiplier effect on the economy. The Economic Survey expects India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow in the range of 6-6.8 percent, maintaining its tag of being the fastest-growing economy in the world.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also provided a credible road map to bring down the fiscal deficit, targeting it at 5.9 percent of GDP in FY24.

    The government has been innovative in delivering an effective budget, emphasising capital expenditure, the rural economy, social sectors, offering policy incentives and subsidies, and stressing tax/growth buoyancy.