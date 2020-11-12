With 104 fatalities in 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll crosses 100-mark for first time

A day after reporting the highest single-day spike of over 8,000 new coronavirus cases, Delhi on November 12 recorded over 104 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours--- the first time that daily death toll in the national capital has breached the 100 mark.

As per the daily COVID-19 bulletin released by the Delhi government, 7,053 new COVID-19 cases were reported on November 12 along with 104 deaths and 6,462 recoveries or discharges.

This takes the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the National Capital to 4,67,028, including 7,332 COVID-19 deaths and 4,16,580 recoveries or discharges. As per the Delhi government, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 43,116.

The high coronavirus death toll in Delhi was recorded on a day when the Delhi government got the High Court's nod to reserve 80 percent of the ICU beds in 33 select private hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Reports suggest that Delhi is currently going through a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is also grappling with an acute air pollution crisis.