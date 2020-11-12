Delhi govt gets HC nod to reserve 80% ICU beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi High Court, on November 12, vacated its stay on 80 percent reservation of ICU beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients, reported the Hindustan Times. The move comes at a time when Delhi is grappling with the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak resulting in an unprecedented surge in fresh infections in the midst of a pollution crisis.

Vacating the stay on reservation of ICU beds in 33 private hospitals that was imposed earlier, the High Court said: “In view of the present situation and the spiralling situation that has radically changed in the last three months, the order of September 22, passed by the single judge, is vacated.”

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had issued an order on September 12 mandating reservation of 80 percent ICU beds in 33 select private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients. This order, however, had got stayed by the Delhi HC based on a petition filed by the Association of Healthcare Providers.

Replying to the HC question on why the Delhi government selected those 33 private hospitals in particular, additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain, who was representing the Delhi government, said that three factors had been taken into consideration while making the choice. One, these hospitals had the maximum number of ICU beds at 2,217, whereas the other 82 private hospitals in the city have 1,051 ICU beds combined. Two, the 33 chosen hospitals are popular among Delhiites, and three, these are better equipped to separate COVID-19 patients from non-COVID patients. Besides, these private hospitals also have the capacity to increase the number of ICU beds as per requirement.

Notably, the HC has mentioned that this order will not be constant and will be subject to change as per the ground situation.