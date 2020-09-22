172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|hc-stays-delhi-govt-decision-to-reserve-80-icu-beds-for-covid-19-patients-in-33-private-hospitals-5871151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC stays Delhi govt decision to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals

Justice Navin Chawla said prima facie Delhi government's September 13 order is arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.

PTI
Image: Twitter (@RishadPremji)
Image: Twitter (@RishadPremji)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed the AAP government's order directing 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, holding that the decision appeared to be arbitrary and unreasonable.

Justice Navin Chawla said prima facie Delhi government's September 13 order is arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.

The court issued notices and sought responses of the Delhi government and the Centre on a plea by 'Association of Healthcare Providers' to quash the order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

Close

Prima facie the order appears to be arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under the Constitution. The operation of the order shall remain stayed till the next date of the hearing, the court said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 16.

The association said the 33 hospitals are its members and the Delhi government's order shall be quashed as it was passed in an irrational manner.

Delhi government however defended its decision saying it is only for 33 hospitals and 20 per cent ICU beds remain for the non-COVID-19 serious patients and it has been done keeping in view the sudden spike in cases of the virus.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.