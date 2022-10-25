English
    WhatsApp resumes after over an hour of disruption

    PTI
    October 25, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    WhatsApp

    WhatsApp

    Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced a global outage from the UK to India, with users being not able to send and receive text and video messages for more than an hour.

    The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that last over an hour.

    The resumption of service was confirmed by several users.

    WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

    After the snag hit, WhatsApp had said it is working to restore services.

    ''We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,'' a Metacompany spokesperson said in a statement.

    #Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

    Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around Whatsapp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users. Downdetector's heatmap was showing WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata were impacted by the disruption.
