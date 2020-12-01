PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is his locus standi, asks BJP's Ram Madhav after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs farmers' protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the first world leader to speak out on the farmers’ protests in India.

Moneycontrol News
BJP leader Ram Madhav
BJP leader Ram Madhav

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav on December 1 asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "locus standi" in expressing concerns over the farmers' protests in India and accused him of interfering in India's sovereign matters.

"What is his locus standi? Isn’t it tantamount to interference in India’s sovereign matters?" Madhav tweeted while sharing a news article on Trudeau's comments over the protests, which have intensified over the past few days.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of farmers' protest

Close

Speaking on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Trudeau had earlier said, "The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest."

related news

Trudeau is the first world leader to speak out on the farmers’ protests in India. He had also said he had reached out to Indian authorities over the issue.

Madhav had earlier on November 30 shared an article about the farmers' protests, headlined, 'Is Khalistan the reason for farmers’ march to Delhi?'

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Canada #Current Affairs #India #Justin Trudeau #Politics #Ram Madhav

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.