What is his locus standi, asks BJP's Ram Madhav after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs farmers' protests

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav on December 1 asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "locus standi" in expressing concerns over the farmers' protests in India and accused him of interfering in India's sovereign matters.

"What is his locus standi? Isn’t it tantamount to interference in India’s sovereign matters?" Madhav tweeted while sharing a news article on Trudeau's comments over the protests, which have intensified over the past few days.

Speaking on the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Trudeau had earlier said, "The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest."

Trudeau is the first world leader to speak out on the farmers’ protests in India. He had also said he had reached out to Indian authorities over the issue.

Madhav had earlier on November 30 shared an article about the farmers' protests, headlined, 'Is Khalistan the reason for farmers’ march to Delhi?'

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.