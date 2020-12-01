Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 01, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Traffic woes continue as Singhu, Tikri border shut; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet JP Nadda
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm legislation has entered 6th day. More protesters converged near Delhi borders as the stir intensified, prompting the Delhi Police to beef up security and place concrete barriers at all entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited leaders of farmer unions for talks today, instead of December 30. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Opposition parties of misleading farmers and "playing tricks". He asserted that the new agriculture laws will provide new options to sell for more and also safeguards. "The farmers are being deceived on these historic agriculture reform laws by the same people who have misled them for decades," he said, in an apparent reference to parties that are supporting the protest. Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 5th consecutive day on Monday protesting the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on farmers' protest:
Traffic woe grips Delhi as farmers' protest intensifies
All India Taxi Union threatens to go on strike if farmers' demands not met
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slams Rahul Gandhi on issue of farm laws
Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has termed him as the most "confused leader" and said he has no knowledge about the farm laws passed by the Centre. He also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of provoking farmers against the new agri-marketing laws.
"Rahul Gandhi is the most confused leader in the world.He does not know about farm laws passed recently.Thefarm laws that Parliament has passed recently have been accepted by all the states of the country except the Congress government of Punjab," Tiwari, who was here for a wedding ceremony on Monday evening, told reporters.
When asked about farmers' concern about the agriculture laws, Tiwari said the BJP and the central government are ready to listen to everyone. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to double the income of farmers and strengthen them financially. The government is giving the minimum support price of paddy to farmers by removing the middlemen," he added. (PTI)
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Bengaluru Congress stages protest against Centre's new farm and labour Laws and high fuel prices
Shed arrogance, give justice to farmers: Rahul Gandhi to government
Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws.
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Special prayers held at gurdwaras in Delhi for success of farmers' protest
Special prayers were held at all gurdwaras in the national capital on Tuesday morning for success of the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agri laws, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. The 'ardas' was held at all the gurdwaras for fulfilment of the demands of protesting farmers, Sirsa said.
"The DSGMC also condemns those, including the BJP leaders, who are alleging that the protesting farmers are Khalistanis and terrorists," he said after attending a prayer at Bangla Sahib gurdwara. "A farmer received information of his soldier son's death in Kashmir while staging the protest. Can such people be called terrorists?" Sirsa asked. (PTI)
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Just In: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda to hold a meeting over farmers protest
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrive at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda to hold a meeting over farmers protest
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Traffic woe grips Delhi as farmers' protest intensifies
Serpentine queues of vehicles clogged the roads in parts of the national capital on Tuesday as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana closed for traffic and heightened checking at other places in view of the ongoing farmers' protest. The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on other alternate routes between Delhi and Haryana.
More protesters converged near the borders of the national capital as the stir by farmers against the agri laws appeared to intensify, prompting the Delhi Police to enhance security and place concrete barriers at all entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Peaceful protests were underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana, for the sixth day. The numbers of farmers at the Ghazipur border swelled, with more joining them from Uttar Pradesh.
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Shed arrogance, give justice to farmers: Rahul tells centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government to wake up and shed "arrogance" to provide protesting farmers their rights. Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said everyone was indebted to the farmers for their hard work and this debt would be repaid only by giving them justice.
"The food grower is sitting in protest on the roads and fields and speeches are being given on TV.We all are indebted to the hard work of farmers. This debt will be over only by giving them justice and their rights, and not by mistreating them or by beating them with batons or using tear gas against them," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Wake up and come down from the chair of arrogance and think of giving the farmers their rights," he also said.
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Rajendar Soni, Mahamantri, Delhi Autorickshaw Union & Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union: We're with protesting farmers like the entire country. But I'd like to clarify that Delhi autorickshaws & taxis won't go on strike. We've already been out of work for 4 months & can't afford strikes
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over farmers' protest
"Wake up, get down from the chair of ego, think and give the right to the farmer," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.