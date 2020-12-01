Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Traffic woes continue as Singhu, Tikri border shut; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet JP Nadda

Farmers' protest LIVE Updates | BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slams Rahul Gandhi on issue of farm laws

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has termed him as the most "confused leader" and said he has no knowledge about the farm laws passed by the Centre. He also accused the Congress and other opposition parties of provoking farmers against the new agri-marketing laws.

"Rahul Gandhi is the most confused leader in the world.He does not know about farm laws passed recently.Thefarm laws that Parliament has passed recently have been accepted by all the states of the country except the Congress government of Punjab," Tiwari, who was here for a wedding ceremony on Monday evening, told reporters.

When asked about farmers' concern about the agriculture laws, Tiwari said the BJP and the central government are ready to listen to everyone. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to double the income of farmers and strengthen them financially. The government is giving the minimum support price of paddy to farmers by removing the middlemen," he added. (PTI)