West Bengal Board HS Result 2020 Live Updates: WBBSE Class 12 results at 3.30 pm today; check wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to be by 3.30 pm on July 17 (today), state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Students can check their results via the board's official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. SMS facility will be open from 4 pm onwards.

At least 8 lakh students took the WBBSE 12th exam this year. This year, similar to many other boards there will be no merit list announced. Here are some other websites you can check your results on incase the official site crashes: results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, exametc.com, westbengalonline.in, fastresults.in, wbresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, news18bangla.com, technoindiagroup.com and technoindiauniversity.ac.in

Students require a minimum of 30 percent overall in all the compulsory subjects to pass the Class 12 board. Candidates who fail to pass this attempt will have a chance when the board conducts supplementary examinations.

Once the results are available, students will be required to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools from July 31 onwards.

> Online by checking the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in> Once on the site, click on the 'WBCHSE Result 2020' link which will be activated at 3.30 pm> You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to fill in candidate details such as admit card number or roll number> Click the submit button to generate marksheet> Your WBBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

> Download a copy of the marksheet for future reference, you can also print out the document

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) conducted the Class 12 examinations in March this year, but some exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown. The exams were then rescheduled for July, but later cancelled as well.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSEE) was established through the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. The Council has been entrusted the task of regulating the school education system at the 10+2 level. Currently, the WBCHSE is in-charge of organising the Class 12 Board Examination in the state for the evaluation of students at the higher secondary level.