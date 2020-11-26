West Bengal accepts expert panel recommendation to cut Class 10 & 12 syllabus

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on November 26 said the state has accepted the expert panel’s recommendations to reduce curriculum for secondary (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) levels by 30-35 percent, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The secondary board council, higher secondary council and syllabus reforms committee have suggested changes in Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (class 12) curriculum for academic year 2020-21 due to COVID-19. We have accepted their report for reducing the syllabus load for these levels,” Chatterjee said.

A committee official told PTI the recommended cut is for 30-35 percent of the course load.

On dates for next year’s secondary and higher secondary exams, Chatterjee said dates will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education “at an appropriate time.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He added that the education department would “ensure” that schools take necessary COVID-19 safety measures before reopening, and that as of now there is “no immediate possibility” of reopening schools.

(With inputs from PTI)