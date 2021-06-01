Uttar Pradesh 'unlock' guidelines: What’s allowed, what isn’t

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on May 31 announced the extension of lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 7, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government also partially relaxed some norms -- effectively starting the 'unlocking' process.

According to the latest rules, the curfew meant to curb the further spread of COVID-19 will continue in 20 districts that have more than 600 active cases. These districts are Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Baghpat, Ghazipur, Bijnor, and Deoria.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

However, night curfew and weekend closures will continue to be enforced across the state.

Here’s a quick list of what is allowed and what isn’t:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

What’s allowed?

In the remaining districts, shops will be allowed to remain open from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm.

While restaurants will be allowed to offer home delivery service, roadside eateries along highways can remain open.

Frontline state government departments will have full attendance. But other government departments will be allowed to function with maximum 50 percent capacity on rotational basis.

Private establishments can function with limited attendance.

Banks and insurance companies can remain open.

A maximum of five people will be allowed at religious places.

A maximum of 20 persons will be allowed at wedding ceremonies and a total of 10 people can attend funerals.

What’s not allowed?

Shopping malls, gyms and swimming pools will remain shut.

All educational centres such schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.

Parks, amusement parks, museums and other such establishments will remain closed.

As of May 31, Uttar Pradesh had reported a total of 16.90 lakh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020. While 16.28 lakh patients had recovered, more than 41,000 cases remained ‘active’. The state’s death toll from the outbreak stood at over 20,300. Like most other states in India, UP’s daily infection number has also fallen in recent weeks.