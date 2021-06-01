Uttar Pradesh 'unlock' guidelines: What’s allowed, what isn’t

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh government on May 31 announced the extension of lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 7, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government also partially relaxed some norms -- effectively starting the 'unlocking' process.
According to the latest rules, the curfew meant to curb the further spread of COVID-19 will continue in 20 districts that have more than 600 active cases. These districts are Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Baghpat, Ghazipur, Bijnor, and Deoria.
However, night curfew and weekend closures will continue to be enforced across the state.
Here’s a quick list of what is allowed and what isn’t:
What’s allowed?
In the remaining districts, shops will be allowed to remain open from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm.
While restaurants will be allowed to offer home delivery service, roadside eateries along highways can remain open.
Frontline state government departments will have full attendance. But other government departments will be allowed to function with maximum 50 percent capacity on rotational basis.
Private establishments can function with limited attendance.
Banks and insurance companies can remain open.
A maximum of five people will be allowed at religious places.
A maximum of 20 persons will be allowed at wedding ceremonies and a total of 10 people can attend funerals.
What’s not allowed?
Shopping malls, gyms and swimming pools will remain shut.
All educational centres such schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.
Parks, amusement parks, museums and other such establishments will remain closed.
As of May 31, Uttar Pradesh had reported a total of 16.90 lakh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020. While 16.28 lakh patients had recovered, more than 41,000 cases remained 'active'. The state's death toll from the outbreak stood at over 20,300. Like most other states in India, UP's daily infection number has also fallen in recent weeks.