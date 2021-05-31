Karnataka to deal directly with global COVID-19 vaccine makers, not with distribution companies

COVID-19 vaccine (Representative image)

The Karnataka government will deal directly with global COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and not with distribution companies, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on May 31.

The decision was taken after two distribution companies, which had responded to the global tenders floated by Karnataka on May 15, "did not provide required technical and supply ensuring documents", Narayan was reported as saying by CNBC TV 18.

The two companies - Mumbai-based Bulk MRO Industrial Supply and Bengaluru-based Thulasi Systems - did not send their representatives for the virtual meeting called by the state government, the deputy chief minister claimed.

The Karnataka government has now begun the process of "communicating directly with vaccine manufacturing companies", he said, adding that the state would "deal directly" with the global vaccine makers.

Notably, the two local distribution companies with whom Karnataka government has decided not to finalise the deal, had proposed to supply the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines - developed by Russia.

Also Read | Pfizer to supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments, supra-national organisatons

A number of Indian states, including Karnataka, decided to procure vaccines by floating global tenders. Their efforts, however, were hit after Pfizer and Moderna - two among the top global vaccine makers - said they would deal only with the central government.

The move to approach the global manufacturers came amidst the onset of second pandemic wave, which led to the number of infections rising exponentially in the country.

Karnataka, which is placed under lockdown till at least June 7, is among the five worst-affected states due to the second wave. The test positivity rate, over the past few days, has come down and is hovering at around 17 percent. The state's active caseload stands at 3.42 lakh, whereas, the number of total deaths has surged to 28,680.