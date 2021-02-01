MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Union Budget 2021 |Pensioners over 75 years of age exempt from filing returns: FM Sitharaman

Senior citizens who only have pension income are exempt from filing income tax returns, said Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
No I-T filing for senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension.

No I-T filing for senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1 and announced a reduction in the tax burden on senior citizens above 75 years. Senior citizens who only have pension income are exempt from filing income tax returns.

Calling it a "key announcement" the finance minister in her budget speech said: "I begin my direct tax proposals by offering my pranam to senior citizens, many of them despite having forgone several basic necessities of their own have strived to build our nation.

Now in the 75th year of independence of our country when we continue our endeavor with renewed vigour, we shall reduce the compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age and above, who only have a pension and interest income. I proposed exemption from filing their income tax return.," she said.

The finance minister also proposed a reduction in the time limit for reopening of tax records to three years from the current six years.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Nirmala Sitharaman #Pensioners #tax relief #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.