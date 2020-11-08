Uddhav Thackeray says no to firecracker ban in Maharashtra, urges people to exercise disciple

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 8 announced that his government would not impose any ban on firecrackers in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he urged people to observe self-disciple and celebrate firecrackers-free Diwali.

"Whatever we have achieved (in controlling Covid-19) will go away in four days due to pollution through firecrackers. No firecrackers in public places. I am not imposing a ban on crackers or an Emergency," Hindustan Times quoted Thackeray as saying.

The state chief minister said 15 days after Diwali are crucial as COVID-19 cases may surge due to a rise in air pollution levels.

Diwali 2020 Mumbai update: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers at public places.

"The Covid curve is coming down in Maharashtra and Mumbai with discipline and determination of the people. We are seeing that cases are going up in Delhi. It is due to pollution," he said.

Earlier on November 5, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places this Diwali, citing rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

So Maharashtra has recorded 17,14,273 COVID-19 cases and 45,115 deaths because of the coronavirus disease.

Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have banned the sale and use of firecrackers on Diwali, citing pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic.