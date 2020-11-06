Diwali 2020 Mumbai update: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers at public places

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places this Diwali.

The civic body said the ban has been proposed in view of the ongoing pandemic and the early winter which has set in.

The civic body stated that bursting firecrackers would release smoke and other pollutants which would impact the health of the COVID-19 patients and increase the risk of infection among the other high-risk categories like children or senior citizens.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani also announced on November 5 that violators shall be penalised and the SOPs in this regard would be issued by the Maharashtra government.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the state has the maximum number of active cases in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Raigad and Satara.

On November 5, Maharashtra recorded 5,246 positive cases. Mumbai recorded 841 new cases, taking its COVID-19 tally to 2,61,684. More than 1,900 patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the death toll in the city reached 10,374 with 25 fresh fatalities.