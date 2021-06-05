Twitter removes verified blue tick from VP Venkaiah Naidu's personal account over inactivity

Venkaiah Naidu

Microblogging platform Twitter has removed the blue tick that shows a verified account from the handle of M Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India. Meanwhile, the official handle of the Vice President of India @VPSecretariat continues to have the blue badge.

According to Twitter, the blue verified badge lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, the account must be authentic, notable, and active.

Furthermore, among the types of notable accounts, the government accounts include accounts of current key government officials and offices, including heads of state, elected officials, appointed ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, and official spokespeople.

Twitter's terms of services state that the platform may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice.

"You may lose your badge if you change your account name (@handle), if your account becomes inactive or incomplete, or if you are no longer in the position you initially were verified for – such as an elected government official who leaves office – and you do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification," it noted.

Other reasons that qualify for removal of the blue verified badge include impersonation, severe violations, repeated violations that include hateful and abusive tweets, glorifies violence, among others.

However, removal of the badge based on repeated violations is assessed on a case-by-case basis and is not automatic.

The blue verified badge was removed from the Vice President of India's personal Twitter handle over inactivity, although several twitterers have put screenshots of handles that continue to have blue tick despite being inactive for over a year, ANI reported.

"The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone," an official from Vice President told ANI.

The account has been inactive for almost a year as the last tweet was on July 23, 2020.