Nigeria suspends Twitter after social media site deletes President Buhari's 'abusive' tweet

The Nigerian government on June 4 announced the suspension of Twitter, claiming that the activities on the social media giant were undermining the country's "corporate existence".

"The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria," said a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension "citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence", the statement added.

The ban on Twitter, notably, comes two days after the microblogging site deleted an "abusive" tweet of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and suspended his account for 12 hours.

In the now-deleted tweet, Buhari had warned secessionist elements in Biafra - blamed for the attack on the country's security personnel - of a befitting crackdown.

"Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Biafra war,” he had tweeted. “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand," added Buhari, who was a brigade major during the civil war in 1967.

After several users reported the tweet, Twitter decided to delete the post, and suspend Buhari's account for 12 hours. The company defended its action claiming that the President's account had violated its policy on "abusive behaviour".

The Nigerian government, apart from announcing the ban on Twitter, has also directed the country's broadcast commission to commence the process of "licensing" all social media operations in Nigeria. The move is expected to regulate the use of social media platforms in the African nation.