Twitter erupts over 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna’s #MeToo comment

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the iconic roles of Shaktiman in the popular show of the same name and Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is under fire on social media for his remarks on the ‘MeToo’ movement.

In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, the actor can be seen saying in Hindi that sexual assault and harassment started happening only after women had started stepping out and going to work.

What the actor said in the clip was “Men and women are made differently. A woman’s job is to look after the house, forgive me for saying this at times. The MeToo problem began when women started going to work. Today, women talk about being equal to men. People talk about women’s liberation, but all that’s the core of all the issues. The first family member to suffer is the child who does not get the attention of his mother. They would be watching a saas-bahu TV serial with their nanny.”

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the date and the authenticity of the video clip.



You lost all my respect Mr. Mukesh Khanna. Everybody has their own kind of thinking but if u put your thinking out today, please consider the fact women these days are capable of handling their home as well their ofc very well. "Fuck fuck" karke udd jaiye plz shaktimaan https://t.co/hwNxiSvCil

— Mansi Diwaker (@DiwakerMansi) October 31, 2020

Khanna’s comment created an outrage on Twitter as netizens came forward to slam his remarks.



Mukesh Khanna is the cautionary tale of how living in the past glory can be dangerous. His attention-seeking words reek of desperation .He wants to get validated by more misogynistic men & be hailed as a hero that he never was. Media needs to stop normalising such sexist men

— Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) October 31, 2020



Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai, Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna Hai, Mukesh Khanna ki soch ghatiya hai. https://t.co/63NvcQpQb8 — Pragya Uike (@PragyaUike) October 31, 2020





When you got no work but to vomit your right-wing hypocrisy to society.

Soch kar he jee dukhta hai ki inge hum bachpan mein hero mante the. #mukeshkhanna @actmukeshkhanna https://t.co/4AzLjegaRK

— Darpan Barik (@twit_darpan) October 31, 2020



What nonsense is this? This man has totally lost it.#MukeshKhannahttps://t.co/a3Q4nxefoC

— Abhishek Sharma (@Abhishek9904564) October 30, 2020

This is not the first time that Mukesh Khanna has created a controversy with his statement. The actor has previously termed 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as 'vulgar'.