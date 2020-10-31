172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|twitter-erupts-over-shaktimaan-mukesh-khannas-metoo-comment-6044141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter erupts over 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna’s #MeToo comment

Mukesh Khanna’s comment created outrage on Twitter as netizens came forward to slam his remarks.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Twitter/@actmukeshkhanna
Image: Twitter/@actmukeshkhanna

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who essayed the iconic roles of Shaktiman in the popular show of the same name and Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is under fire on social media for his remarks on the ‘MeToo’ movement.

In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, the actor can be seen saying in Hindi that sexual assault and harassment started happening only after women had started stepping out and going to work.

What the actor said in the clip was “Men and women are made differently. A woman’s job is to look after the house, forgive me for saying this at times. The MeToo problem began when women started going to work. Today, women talk about being equal to men. People talk about women’s liberation, but all that’s the core of all the issues. The first family member to suffer is the child who does not get the attention of his mother. They would be watching a saas-bahu TV serial with their nanny.”

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the date and the authenticity of the video clip.

Khanna’s comment created an outrage on Twitter as netizens came forward to slam his remarks.






This is not the first time that Mukesh Khanna has created a controversy with his statement. The actor has previously termed 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as 'vulgar'.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #MeToo

