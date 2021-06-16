MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Twitter deliberately chose path of non-compliance with IT rules: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Social media companies were given three months (till May 25) to comply with the new Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on June 16 lashed out at Twitter and said the social media platform failed to comply with India's new IT rules.

The minister said Twitter has "deliberately chosen the path of non compliance."

Prasad reacted to reports that Twitter has lost its status as an intermediary, which would make it liable for content published on the platform.

Also read: UP Police books Twitter, journalists and Congress leaders for tweets on elderly man’s assault in Ghaziabad

"There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May," Prasad said.

Close

Related stories

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against Twitter India, some Congress leaders, and a few journalists for "inciting communal sentiments" through tweets related to the assault of an elderly man in the Ghaziabad district of the state.

"What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter's arbitrariness in fighting fake news. While Twitter has been over enthusiastic about its fact checking mechanism, it's failure to act in multiple cases like UP is perplexing & indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation," Prasad said.

Also read - Twitter may have lost intermediary status, could lose legal protection: Report

Social media companies were given three months (till May 25) to comply with the new Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"It is astounding that Twitter which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines," the minister said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Ravi Shankar Prasad #Twitter
first published: Jun 16, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.