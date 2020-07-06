App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram from today

Only necessary services will be allowed," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said. The announcement comes hours after the minister said the district was 'sitting on an active volcano' with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

PTI

The Kerala government on decided to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases. The lockdown would be implemented from 6 AM on July 6 and would last for a week.

Surendran,who is also in charge of the district, said the courts here would remain closed. "There will be no public transportation. Only the medical, other essential shops and hospitals will function. People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription," he said.

The Minister's office warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily. The Kerala University has declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the Minister told reporters that the state government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

He said the restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested. Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera told media that all the roads leading to the city would be closed and only essential services will be allowed to ply.

"No vehicle movement will be allowed inside the city. In the corporation limit, only medical shops and essential shops like provisional stores will be allowed. Rest of the establishments will be closed.

The state secretariat and other government offices will remain closed," Behera was quoted as saying in a release. Kerala on Sunday reported second highest single day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429..
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 08:05 am

