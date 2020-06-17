App
India
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Titagarh Wagons partners ABB India to make propulsion systems for EMU coaches

"TWL and ABB India will work together to design, develop and manufacture state of the art three-phase IGBT based propulsion systems for EMU/MEMU coaches which would be manufactured in Titagarh's plant at Uttarpara, Kolkata with certain components being supplied by ABB."

PTI
 
 
Wagon and metro rake maker Titagarh Wagons on Wednesday said it has partnered ABB India to design, develop and manufacture propulsion systems for EMU (electric multiple unit) train coaches. A propulsion system is a machine that produces thrust to push an object forward.

In a statement, Titagarh Wagons Limited (TWL) said "it has has entered into an exclusive cooperation agreement with ABB India to address the large and growing business of propulsion equipment".

"TWL and ABB India will work together to design, develop and manufacture state of the art three-phase IGBT based propulsion systems for EMU/MEMU coaches which would be manufactured in Titagarh's plant at Uttarpara, Kolkata with certain components being supplied by ABB."

The company further said it has manufactured and supplied more than 300 EMU/MEMU coaches to the Indian Railways and is now executing an order for design, manufacture and supply of 102 state-of-the-art metro coaches for Pune Metro ordered by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

"The cooperation agreement signed with ABB will support the execution of the above orders and also give an edge to Titagarh to establish itself in the field of power electronics," the statement said.

TWL Vice Chairman and Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary said, "...agreement with ABB for EMU/MEMU propulsion will help us to expedite and strengthen our presence in the Indian propulsion market."

He called the company's expansion into propulsion business an endeavour towards success of government's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

"Titagarh on a group basis is on its way to re-establish normal levels of operations post lockdown for COVID-19," Chowdhary added.

ABB India Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said, "For over a decade, ABB has been associated with the Indian Railways in their electrification initiative and this new partnership with TWL further strengthens our local presence in providing sustainable transportation.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:35 pm

