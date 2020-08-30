Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30; issues fresh guidelines with eased restrictions

Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown till September 30 with major relaxations for the state, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on August 30.



Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till September 30, announces Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown on Sundays in Sept. E-pass system for inter-district travel to be discontinued. All places of worship and hotels, resorts& allowed to re-open pic.twitter.com/DMTC3yIaj6

— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

Under relaxed norms, there will be no complete lockdown on Sundays in the month of September. The government has also scrapped the e-pass system requirement for inter-district travel. All places of worship, hotels and resorts have been allowed to re-open. According to the fresh guidelines, shops outside containment zones will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm.

Intra-district bus service can resume from September 1 while Chennai Metro has been allowed to resume services from September 7. E-passes will, however, continue to be required for people arriving in the state by air or rail, and travelling to Ooty, Kodaikanal and other hill stations, reported NDTV.

According to the report, as many as 50 incoming flights will be allowed to land at Chennai airport. In addition, inter-state trains on chosen routes have been permitted. A decision on intra-state trains will be taken after September 15, the government said.

The state's government also announced that film shooting can resume with a maximum of 75 crew members present on set at any given time. However, spectators will not be permitted.

Industries, government offices and banks will be allowed to function with 100 percent of staff unlike earlier when the cap was set at 50 percent. However, all workplaces are being advised to continue work-from-home if possible.

The extension of lockdown in the third most affected state comes against the backdrop of Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines that specifies no local lockdown can be imposed anywhere outside containment zones.