Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 | Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency: DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin leads as per early trends

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021 | DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin leads as per early trends. He is contesting against PMK's AVA Kassali.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Chepauk-Thirvallikeni Constituency LIVE Updates: In the Chepauk-Thirvallikeni constituency, DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading against PMK's AVA Kassali.

Counting continues to be underway and the lead still stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election result

This is Stalin's electoral debut. Cementing a victory for the son of the DMK's President would make him the third generation of the Kalaignar family into electoral politics in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin faces stiff competition from PMK's AVA Kassali.

Over the campaign trail, the youth president of the DMK received strong criticism from the opposition, including from Home Minister Amit Shah asked people if they wanted to see development of Tamil Nadu or of Udhayanidhi Stalin, implying that voting for the DMK would mean voting for dynasty politics.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate J.Anbazhagan won Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency seat by a margin of 10% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate A.Noorjahan by 14,164 votes.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here

 
