Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2021: Results declared @tnresults.nic.in; here's how to check

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 12 results on July 19 at 11 am. Students can now check the results on the board's official website tnresults.nic.in. However, the provisional mark sheet can be downloaded on July 22.

School education minister Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi released Tamil Nadu Class 12 results for over 8 lakh students studying in the state board.

As per the News18 report, the pass percentage this year has touched 100 percent. In 2020, the pass percentage was 92.3 percent.

In the Science stream, 30,600 students have scored between 551-600 marks while in the Commerce stream, 8,909 students have scored between 551-600, as per official data. In the arts stream, 35 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. As many as 136 Vocational students scored between 551-600 marks.

This year due to the COVID-19 surge, the board exams were cancelled. The DGE calculated the marks with 50 percent weightage from Class 10 board exams, while Class 11 marks carry 20 percent weightage. The Class 12 internal assessment and practical exams will carry a 30 percent weightage.

Students who have failed in Class 11 exams are given 35 percent marks.

Here's how to check:

Log in to any website -- tnresults.nic.in

Fill in your registration number/roll number

Click on the ‘download’ link and your result will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to get a printout of their results for future reference.

If students are not satisfied with their Class 12 results or were absentees, they will be able to register for the physical exam. These exams will be held when the situation is conducive, an official statement said, adding that it will likely take place in September or October. Meanwile, along with the Class 12 exams, the state board has also released the Class 11 exams.

Students can also check their Class 12 results through SMS. Students need to enter the registration number and date of birth in the format of DD/MM/YYYY. (For eg: TNBOARD12REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH) and send it to 9282232585 or 9282232585.