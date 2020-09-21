Taj Mahal reopens from today after 6 months of COVID-19 closure - here's what you should know if you're planning a visit

Taj Mahal is set to reopen from September 21 after remaining closed for six months due to COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists will have to follow social distancing and other health protocols during their visit to India’s 17th-century monument situated in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The mausoleum, built in the northern city of Agra by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, was closed on March 17 — before the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Key points to know before visiting the Taj Mahal:

> Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear face masks at all times and maintain safe distancing.

> Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal per day a far cry from peak levels of 80,000 a day. They will be split into two groups.

> Only cashless transactions will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal.

> Only licensed guides to be allowed inside the premises.

> It will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

Along with the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort will also reopen on the day. Only 2,500 visitors will be allowed to visit the monument on the daily basis. The Fort will remain shut on Sundays.

(With inputs from PTI)