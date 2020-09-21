172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|taj-mahal-reopens-from-today-after-6-months-of-covid-19-closure-heres-what-you-should-know-if-youre-planning-a-visit-5863601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taj Mahal reopens from today after 6 months of COVID-19 closure - here's what you should know if you're planning a visit

The Taj Mahal was closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News

Taj Mahal is set to reopen from September 21 after remaining closed for six months due to COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists will have to follow social distancing and other health protocols during their visit to India’s 17th-century monument situated in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The mausoleum, built in the northern city of Agra by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, was closed on March 17 — before the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Key points to know before visiting the Taj Mahal:

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

> Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear face masks at all times and maintain safe distancing.

> Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal per day a far cry from peak levels of 80,000 a day. They will be split into two groups.

> Only cashless transactions will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal.

> Only licensed guides to be allowed inside the premises.

> It will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays.

Along with the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort will also reopen on the day. Only 2,500 visitors will be allowed to visit the monument on the daily basis. The Fort will remain shut on Sundays.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 08:54 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Taj Mahal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.