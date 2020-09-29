Sushant Singh Rajput death case: No trace of organic poison in body, reveals AIIMS forensic report

The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) forensic report findings suggest no traces of organic poison in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body.

This comes as a panel of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports submitted their findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation on September 28.

The Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai today (September 29) said that its report in July on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput had ruled out any kind of poison or organic poisoning.

"Our report had ruled out any kind of poison or organic poisoning," Kalina FSL said. The lab had submitted the report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the Mumbai Police in June.

In addition, the panel also listed lapses in the Cooper Hospital autopsy report. As per the findings, important details such as the time of death were not mentioned. There was also not enough light in the room where the autopsy was conducted, the AIIMS panel told Times Now.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board, had yesterday said that there is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion.

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

Earlier, the CBI on September 28 took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

On the same day the investigation agency issued an official statement to inform that they have not reached any conclusion in the death case of the late actor and all aspects are under investigation.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date," read the statement, reported news agency PTI.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 this year.

With inputs from ANI