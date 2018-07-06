Subway crossing in Andhra Pradesh built in record 4.5 hours: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways constructed a subway crossing between Pendurthi and Kottavalasa lines in Andhra Pradesh in a record-time of four and a half hours.

For the manned crossing numbered as 484, Indian Railways used 16 heavy duty excavators, three heavy duty cranes, five trucks, 1,000 sand bags, four hydra machines, heavy weight jacks and a workforce of 300 people.

According to a report by India Today, a railway official posted at East Coast Railway (ECR) Visakhapatnam said that the 'limited height subway work,' which was sanctioned in 2017, consisted of 20 segments, which were successfully installed in four and a half hours. Each segment is 1.5 m wide, while the size of the box is 4.65 m x 3.65 m.

Talking about the completion efforts, an official explained that just after starting the block, the track was removed with the help of cranes and earthwork started from both sides. The boxes and base plates were shifted simultaneously and after reaching the center, surface preparation was carried out; base slabs and pre-fabricated boxes were placed using heavy-duty cranes.

The ECR officials added that the earthwork for placing the boxes took one hour; for placement of 20 boxes and base slabs and linking of tracks, it took one and half hours. In total, the entire block was completed in four and a half hours.

With the opening of the crossing, chances of accidents in the area are said to be reduced.