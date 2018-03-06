App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Statues of foreign leaders have no place in India: MoS Hansraj Ahir

MoS Ahir's comment comes after a statue of Communist icon Lenin was demolished in South Tripura's Belonia town by suspected BJP workers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government condemns all kinds of violence but statues of foreign leaders have no place in India, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Tuesday.

Ahir's comment comes after a statue of Communist icon Lenin was demolished in South Tripura's Belonia town by suspected BJP workers.

The violence followed the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the northeast state, where a 25-year Communist government was ousted.

"We condemn all kinds of violence and the state government is handling the situation. But I want to make it clear that statues of foreign leaders are not required in India. I don't want to take anyone's name but I want to say that we have no place for them," Ahir told PTI in response to a question about Lenin's statue being pulled down.

related news

He added that the country had produced enough icons and ideologues, such as Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, B R Ambedkar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Ram Manohar Lohia, for people to eulogise.

Union Home Munister Rajnath Singh has called up Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla and asked them to ensure peace and check violence till a new government is installed in the state.

There have been reports of violence, which erupted following the BJP-IPFT alliance's victory over the CPI-M, ousting the Manik Sarkar led government in the polls.

The sporadic violence and clashes between rival political groups in different parts of Tripura broke out after the election results were declared on Saturday.

Statues of Communist icons like Lenin, the Russian revolutionary leader, Mao, the Chinese revolutionary, and Marx, the German revolutionary socialist, were installed in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura, where the Left was in power.

Only Kerala has a Left government now.

tags #Current Affairs #Hansraj Ahir #India #Politics

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC