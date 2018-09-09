Single website to host all central laws, subsidiary Acts, rules and procedures

The Centre is working on creating a single official website that will host every central law and its subsidiary Acts along with rules and procedures, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The website, called India Code, is already up. However, the work of putting all laws on the mobile-friendly portal is ongoing. According to the report, the progress is being monitored by the Cabinet Secretary.

In 2016, Vansh Sharad Gupta had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking online access to Indian laws. The High Court has been reportedly regularly monitoring progress on its directions given in 2017.

According to the court order, all Central Acts and subordinate legislations passed by the Centre, including rules, regulations, notifications and circulars, will be made available on the portal. The data uploaded on the portal would be available in machine readable PDF format.

The court had said that navigation on the portal should be such that the complete law-making process, from the parent Act to the subordinate legislations, is clearly visible, the report added.

All ministries and departments must have a nodal officer for this exercise, the high court had directed.

The high court had said the portal should allow uploading of state government Acts, rules, regulations and subordinate legislations as well, it stated.