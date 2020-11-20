Security forces thwarted major terror attack in J&K: PM Modi on Nagrota encounter

A day after four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 20 that security forces had thwarted a major terrorist attack in the Union territory.



Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.

“Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on November 20.



Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.



According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to discuss the Nagrota encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir on November 19.

A special operation group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) neutralized four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on November 19.

Based on specific inputs about an infiltration bid, security personnel had intercepted a truck that was headed to Srinagar at the Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota. The truck was ferrying terrorists who started firing at the joint team of SOG and CRPF personnel. However, their indiscriminate firing was effectively retaliated by the Indian forces who were able to gun down the four JeM terrorists during the firefight.

A huge cache of firearms including 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and 29 grenades were recovered. The foiled terror attack was possibly Pakistan’s plan to disrupt peace during the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 19. Some media reports have also quoted experts as suggesting that the terror strike that was thwarted was supposed to take place on 26/11 -- the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack.