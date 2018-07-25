SCERT proposes QR codes for science video content of classes XI, X

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has proposed introducing Quick Response (QR) codes for videos on science-based activities for classes XI and X. This decision comes after SCERT decided to use QR codes for videos for science activities of classes III to V, and environment science books of classes VI to VIII.

As per a report in The Times of India, Dahiya proposed this initiative to UT education secretary BL Sharma during the inaugural of their YouTube channel and QR code initiative. Sharma urged SCERT to encourage making videos and adding QR codes for mathematics activities as well for classes III to VIII.

Elaborating his proposal, Dahiya said that the students of classes IX and X are subjected to many activities for which there are videos available. He requested the education department to allow some teachers to devote their time for making QR codes for these classes. He said, “It will take 20-25 days, but this will help the students in a big way. We will not use videos which that available online for free.”

Dahiya said that videos for Class I and II have been prepared, however because the students have no access to mobile phones and internet services, QR codes have not been prepared for them.

The event on Monday saw a team of 12 government school teachers praising the QR codes initiative. The teachers stressed on the need for videos as a learning tool for classes XI and X as it simplifies understanding of complex issues.