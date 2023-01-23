English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC to consider setting up 3-judge bench to hear Karnataka hijab ban row

    During the arguments in the apex court, a number of counsel appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
    A two judge bench of the apex court had on October 13, last year delivered opposing verdicts in the hijab controversy.

    A two judge bench of the apex court had on October 13, last year delivered opposing verdicts in the hijab controversy.

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider setting up a three-judge bench to adjudicate the case related to the ban on wearing of Islamic head-covering hijab in Karnataka government schools following its split verdict.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandarchud and justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Meenakshi Arora that an interim order was needed keeping in mind the practical examinations, scheduled for some classes from February 6 in the state.

    "This is the headscarf matter...These girls moved out from the colleges where it (head scarf) was not allowed to them. They moved to private colleges. They have now lost one year.

    "Now the examinations are to be held in the government colleges. Private colleges cannot hold the examinations. The practical (exams) will start on February 6. We are only praying that the matter can be taken up for interim order before that," the senior lawyer said.