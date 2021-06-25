SC report claiming Delhi inflated oxygen requirement does not exist: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of lying about such a report.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has hit back at the BJP, saying the Supreme Court-appointed oxygen audit committee has not submitted any report. His comments came after BJP leaders slammed the AAP government, citing the report which allegedly said that Delhi inflated its oxygen requirement by four times during the second COVID-19 wave.

Sisodia accused the BJP of lying. "There is no such report. We have spoken to the members of the oxygen audit committee formed by the Supreme Court. They said they have not signed or approved any such report," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

Delhi inflated oxygen need by four times during COVID-19 second wave peak: Supreme Court panel



जब Supreme Court की Oxygen Audit Committee ने कोई Report ही नहीं जारी की तो क्या BJP ने अपने Headquarter में बैठकर ये मनगढ़ंत रिपोर्ट तैयार की है?

मैं भाजपा के नेताओं को चुनौती देता हूँ उस रिपोर्ट को जारी करें। - Dy CM @msisodia#BharatiyaJhuthiParty pic.twitter.com/GfBhMTX1FF — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 25, 2021

He further said that the BJP is presenting a false report that it prepared at its party headquarters. "I challenge them to present such a report which has signatures of the members of the oxygen audit committee," Sisodia said.

"By doing this, the BJP is not abusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but those who lost their family members due to oxygen shortage when coronavirus cases were at its peak," he said, adding that the Union government's mismanagement "led to the oxygen crisis".

Several senior BJP leaders took to Twitter to slam the government for allegedly exaggerating oxygen needs. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Hope accountability is fixed for disrupting oxygen supply across India."

Addressing a press briefing, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that because of "Arvind Kejriwal's lies, 12 states were affected due to the oxygen supply as the quantity of oxygen had to be cut off from everywhere and sent to Delhi".

As per the report attributed to the SC panel, there was a gross discrepancy (about four times) in oxygen consumption in Delhi.

"The actual oxygen consumption claimed by the Delhi government (1,140MT) was about four times higher than the calculated consumption as per the formula based on bed capacity (289 MT),” the report allegedly said.

At the peak of the second wave, patients in Delhi struggled for hospital beds and life-saving oxygen. Social media was swamped with desperate requests for hospital beds and oxygen.