App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks Centre to approve composition for Green crackers

A bench of Justices S A Bobde, M Shantanagoudar and Indira Banerjee said that after PESO finalises the new formulation of fireworks, an approval of Union of India should also be taken so that manufacturing can start.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to approve the composition of green crackers after it is formulated by PESO so as to enable their manufacturing. It allowed the firecracker manufacturers to apply for approvals from the concerned authorities after Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) approves the new formulation of fireworks by April 30.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde, M Shantanagoudar and Indira Banerjee said that after PESO finalises the new formulation of fireworks, an approval of Union of India should also be taken so that manufacturing can start.

"Any licensed manufacturer may apply for requisite approval in accordance with the relevant rules and orders. This order shall be subject to such orders after the PESO has granted the approval. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and climate Change (MoEF&CC) may file a report before this Court...," the bench said.

It clarified that these orders will be operating till further orders and do no create any equity in favour of anybody.

related news

It listed the matter for further hearing in August 2019.

The apex court was hearing pleas of firecracker manufacturers including the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association seeking permission to make of firecrackers.

They contended that they should be allowed to manufacture firecrackers with Barium substitute which is Barium nitrate claiming that this would reduce the pollution to the extent of about 25 to 30 per cent.

The bench, however did not agree with the contention saying it is not inclined to allow this because the matter is still under consideration of the PESO which has agreed to look into the best formulation that may be permissible for manufacture of firecrackers.

On March 5, the PESO had told the apex court that it has finalised "improved formulations" for making green firecrackers and product approvals will be given to the manufacturers subsequently.

The apex court was earlier informed that joint work was undertaken by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), and other fireworks manufacturers related to formulation and production of green firecrackers.

Trial of some samples was also conducted, PESO had said, adding that the development would reduce the emission of pollutants PM 2.5 at least by 25-30 per cent.

"It is envisaged that product approval for improved formulation by PESO shall be given by March 21, 2019," it had said, adding, "It is envisaged that product approval for new formulations shall be given by PESO by April 30, 2019."

It further said testing of light and sound emitting fireworks were demonstrated successfully in presence of PESO officers and fireworks manufacturers and nearly 200 MoUs have been signed with manufacturers.

"After the joint work in various fireworks manufacturing factories situated in an around Sivakasi and after observing materials, analysis/assessment of the manufacturing process and testing performance efficiency, it appears that the above mentioned manufacturing shall reduce the emission of pollutants PM2.5 at least by 25-30 per cent (improved and green fireworks/green firecrackers) and it will be a win-win situation in the interest of all stake holders in the public interest," the PESO had said.

The court had earlier asked PESO to file norms and formulations which were required for producing green crackers as stated in the affidavit of the Ministry of Environment and Forest.

The apex court had last year banned the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or 'laris') saying that they cause "huge air, noise and solid waste problems".

It said the noise and smoke emission limits of the crackers will have to be approved by PESO, a body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

To curb pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the court had directed the Centre, the Delhi government and state governments of NCR to permit community fire-cracking (for Diwali and other festivals), wherever it could be done.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #green crackers #India #Supreme Court

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan in trouble as they lose quick wickets

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Congress to Order Probe 'After Returning to Power on May 23'

Trump's Middle East Plan, Bribery Charges to Dominate Benjamin Netanya ...

Smriti Irani Puts an End to Degree Row, Admits She Did Not Complete He ...

E-Buzz: Kriti Sanon’s Setiquette

'Not a Case of Forced Conversion': Pakistan HC Lets Ghotki Sisters Reu ...

Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass 4x4: Which SUV Should You Buy?

Three Directors of Private Firm Arrested in Bhopal in Connection with ...

Fortnite v8.30 Patch Notes: Here’s What Epic Games’ Big Update Inc ...

Assam Records Over 68% Voter Turnout in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.