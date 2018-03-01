App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 26, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rustom 2 test flight successful: Here’s more about the combat drone's capabilities

Rustom 2 is a medium-altitude long-endurance UCAV which has been often compared with Predator drones of the United States.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the flight test of Rustom 2 - an Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV) in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Sunday.

Rustom 2 or ‘TAPAS-BH-201’ is a medium-altitude long-endurance UCAV which has been often compared with Predator drones.

"DRDO successfully flew its Rustom 2 at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga. This flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine," a statement read.

DRDO said that the test flight was "successful" and all its parameters were "normal".

related news

Here’s more about the unmanned combat air vehicle being developed for the Indian armed forces:

Story behind name

All three are variants named after Rustom Damania, a former professor of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. A Parsi, Rustom himself was named after Rostam Farrokhzad, a military general of the Parthian Empire.

DRDO has so far developed three variants — Rustom 1, Rustom H and Rustom 2. The first two had been tested earlier. Rustom 2 is the latest variant and is capable of carrying out combat operations.

DRDO decided to name the UCAV after Rustom as its concept came from National Aerospace Laboratories’ (NAL) Light Canard Research Aircraft (LCRA), which was developed under Damania's leadership in the 1980s.

Capabilities

Rustom 2 can fly at medium-altitudes and has an endurance of 24 hours, similar to its American counterpart Predator series of drones.

It is designed to carry out surveillance as well as reconnaissance roles for the Indian armed forces and is capable of flying various combinations of payloads which include synthetic aperture radar, electronic intelligence systems and situational awareness systems.

The around Rs 1,500-crore UAV project was initiated considering requirement of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The UAV has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the DRDO while aerospace majors Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited are its production partners.

(With PTI inputs)

tags #Current Affairs #defence #DRDO #India #Rustom 2

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC