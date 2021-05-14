Red Alert over Cyclone Tauktae 2021: Everything you need to know

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16 (Representative image)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat.

The cyclonic storm, first of 2021, has been named 'Tauktae' which means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the Burmese language. The name has been given by Myanmar.

The warning issued on May 13 said, "A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning."



A depression has formed over Lakshadweep area. To intensify further into a cyclone during next 24 hours and move towards Gujarat coast.

It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by May 15 morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts, it said.

It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, the IMD added.

Affected Regions

South Konkan and Goa regions could receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on May 15 and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on May 16 and May 17, IMD said.

According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.

Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards. The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.

As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied by gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometres per hours to 80 kmph in the next 5-6 days.

The IMD also alerted Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts as very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 16 and May 17, while Mumbai, Thane and Raigad would receive very heavy rainfall on May 17.

Raigad is also expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds from May 15 onwards.

Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in ghat areas on May 16 and May 17, while a similar warning is issued for Pune on May 17 only, the report stated.

The Marathwada region including Beed, Latur, Nanded as well as Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Satara, Pune and Kolhapur are very likely to be hit by a thunderstorm with lightning on May 14.

Areas under Red and Orange alert

Kerala's government has issued a red alert, indicating extremely heavy rains for eight districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. An organce alert, for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in a few other districts of Kerala- Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.



Red Alert! 14 May - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta 15 May - Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod Follow guidelines issued by @KeralaSDMA.

Measures for preparedness taken

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone 'Tauktae'. NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Out of the 53 teams, he said, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by. A single NDRF team comprises about 40 personnel and they are armed with tree and pole cutters, boats, basic medical aid and other relief and rescue equipment.