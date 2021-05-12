Cyclone Tauktae may hit western coast this weekend; Kerala, Karnataka likely to receive heavy rainfall

For fishermen in east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa and Maharashtra and Goa coasts, it is advised to stay away from the seas from May 14. (Representative image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a “likely formation” of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea on May 15, which would be the first to hit the western coast of India in 2020. If formed, the cyclone would be named ‘Tauktae’.

The term ‘Tauktae’, a name given by Myanmar, means highly vocal lizard gecko, reported The Times of India.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Arabian Sea. It is likely to move north north-westward across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify into a Depression.

In view of the cyclone, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and squally weather in Lakshadweep and coastal areas Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra on May 14-15.

“In view of likely Cyclonic storm formation over south Arabian Sea around 15 May 2021 and its likely north-northwestwards movement, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep on 14-15 May and also over of Tamilnadu and south Karnataka on 15 May,” IMD tweeted on May 11.

With the sea condition expected to be rough in view of a likely cyclone, the IMD has advised fishermen to not venture out to the southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep areas, and Kerala coast from the morning of May 13. For fishermen in east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa and Maharashtra and Goa coasts, it is advised to stay away from the seas from May 14.



Fishermen, who are already in the sea, are advised to return to the coast by the night of May 12.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture out to the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast from morning of 13 May and east central Arabian sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa and Maharashtra and Goa coasts from 14th Night. Those who are in Sea are advised to return to the coast by the night of 12th May,” it said in a series of tweets.

As per some of the numeric models, there is a possibility that the cyclonic storm will course towards Kutch areas in Gujarat and south Pakistan while others indicate its movement towards south Oman.

“It will be clearer in a day or two,” Sunitha Devi, head of cyclone warning division in IMD told the publication.