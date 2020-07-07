App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan board Class 12 result for Science stream at 4 pm on July 8; check @rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2020 for Science stream will be declared on the boards official website rajresults.nic.in at 4 pm on July 8

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

RBSE 12th Science Stream Result 2020 will be declared by Rajasthan Board on July 8 at 4 pm. Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2020 on the RBSE official website rajresults.nic.in.

The state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the news with the date and time of the release of the result in his tweet. He also confirmed that the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 for science stream students would be announced from the Ajmer office of the board by BSER Chairman D. P. Jaroli.

The RBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from March 5-April 3. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed and the remaining exams were later conducted from June 18 to June 30.

As reported by NDTV, this year 11,79,830 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 exam from all streams Arts, Science and Commerce.

In 2019, around 3 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 12th exam. The pass percentage of the Class 12 Science stream was 92.88%. The girls outscore boys with pass percentage 95.66 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys was 91.59 for the Science stream.

Here's how you can check the RBSE Class 12 Science result 2020:

  • Step 1: Visit official website i.e. rajresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on link for RBSE 12th Result 2020

  • Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

  • Step 4: Enter your exam roll number click on submit

  • Step 5: Your RBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 7: Download the results and keep it for further reference.

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #class 12 Science result #India #Rajasthan #RBSE 12th Result 2020

