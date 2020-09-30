172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rbi-excludes-6-psbs-from-second-schedule-of-rbi-act-5907581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI excludes 6 PSBs from Second Schedule of RBI Act

A bank mentioned in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act is known as 'Scheduled Commercial Bank'. These six banks merged with other public sector banks (PSBs) with effect from April 1.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The RBI has excluded six public sector banks, including OBC and Allahabad Bank, from the Second Schedule of the RBI Act following their merger with other banks. The six banks are Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), United Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, and Allahabad Bank.

"We advise that Syndicate Bank has been excluded from the Second Schedule to the RBI Act, 1934 with effect from April 01, 2020 since it has ceased to carry on banking business with effect from April 01, 2020 vide Notification of March 27 which is published in the Gazette of India…dated September 26 October 02, 2020," RBI said in a notification on Wednesday. It has issued similar notifications regarding the other five state-owned banks.

A bank mentioned in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act is known as 'Scheduled Commercial Bank'. These six banks merged with other public sector banks (PSBs) with effect from April 1.

Close

OBC and United Bank of India merged into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. After the consolidation , there are now seven large PSBs, and five smaller ones. After the consolidation , there are now seven large PSBs, and five smaller ones.

related news

There were as many as 27 PSBs in 2017. The total number of PSBs in the country has now come down to 12.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Andhra Bank #Business #Corporation Bank #India #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Reserve Bank of India #United Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.