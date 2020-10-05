RAISE Summit | Must protect world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors, says PM Narendra Modi

The world must be protected against "weaponisation of AI" by non-state actors, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit on October 5.

"It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this trust," PM Modi said.

"Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by Non-State Actors," the Primer Minister added.

PM Modi said \the "teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet".

"We launched ‘Responsible AI for Youth’ programme this year in April. Over 11,000 students from schools completed their basic course under this. Now they are building AI projects," PM Modi informed during his address, adding that a National Educational Technology Forum is being formed to create an e-Education unit.

This, PM Modi said, will boost digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity.

"I see a big role for AI in empowering agriculture, healthcare, education as well as creating next-generation urban infrastructure and addressing urban issues like reducing traffic jams, improving sewage systems. It can be used for making our disaster management systems stronger," PM Modi said.

RAISE 2020 summit was organized by the Government of India in partnership with industry and academia.

In June, India joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as a founding member to support responsible and human-centric development and the use of AI.

With this, India joined the league of leading nations and economies including the US, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore for the launch of the GPAI.